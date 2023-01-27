Avera Medical Minute
Myah Selland leads Jacks to 10th straight Summit League win at Frost Arena

Jackrabbits roll past Leathernecks to remain perfect in league play
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Powered by a 22-point showing from Myah Selland, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced past St. Thomas, 99-57, Thursday night at Frost Arena.The Jackrabbits extend their win streak to 10 games while improving to 17-5 on the year and 10-0 in Summit League action.State shot 65 percent from the field and 64 percent from the 3-point line, both season bests, en route to the runaway victory. In addition to Selland, four more Jackrabbits finished with at least 10 points.

Haleigh Timmer contributed 16 points, followed by Kallie Theisen with 14, Brooklyn Meyer with 12 and Paiton Burckhard with 10 points.SDSU opened the game with a 13-2 lead and kept its foot on the gas, leading 26-10 after one quarter and 58-25 at the halftime break. Selland and Timmer combined for 30 of the Jacks’ points in the opening half on 12-for-13 shooting and five 3-pointers.The Jacks opened the second half with a 13-3 stretch and cruised the rest of the way.SDSU posted a 29-19 advantage in rebounding. Selland also led the team on the glass with eight rebounds and tied the team lead with four assists. Burckhard pulled down five boards and Theisen added four.

Tori Nelson chipped in five points and matched Selland’s four assists.The Jacks’ defense forced 19 turnovers, including 13 by steal. Burckhard, Timmer and Dru Gylten recorded three steals each.Jade Hill, the Tommies’ second leading scorer this season, was held to two points in the first half but caught fire in the second and ended up with 17 points. Jordyn Lamker and Jo Langbehn scored nine points apiece.

NOTES

  • Myah Selland has scored at least 20 points seven times this season.
  • SDSU has held its opponent to 10 or fewer points in the opening quarter five times this year.
  • The Jackrabbits are 10-1 at home this year with 10 straight wins at Frost.
  • SDSU has won 23 straight Summit League home games, a streak dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

UP NEXT

SDSU hosts Western Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

