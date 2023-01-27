Avera Medical Minute
Nearly 200 South Dakotans become American citizens in naturalization ceremony

198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization...
198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls Friday.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls Friday.

Countries of origin for the new U.S. citizens include Nigeria, Guatemala, Sudan, Burma, Nepal, and Mexico.

Mayor Paul TenHaken shared photos of the ceremony on social media.

