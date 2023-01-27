Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD leaders ask Biden to approve major disaster declaration requests from tribes

If the president approves each tribe's declaration request, it would expedite recovery efforts...
If the president approves each tribe's declaration request, it would expedite recovery efforts from significant weather events that occurred from Dec. 12 to Dec. 26, 2022.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson expressed support for major disaster declaration requests from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

In two letters sent to President Joe Biden, the delegation wrote in strong support of the tribes’ declaration requests, which were in response to extreme blizzard conditions affecting the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and the Rosebud Indian Reservation last month.

“As you are aware, the Sandy Recovery Improvement Act of 2013 allows federally recognized Native American tribes to directly request an emergency declaration from the President through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Regional Administrator,” wrote the delegation.

“As the disaster declaration request indicates, tribal officials responded to the storms using resources immediately available to them,” the delegation continued. “The emergency operations conducted by the tribe reduced the storms’ impact and accelerated the recovery of tribal communities. Despite these efforts, a number of tribal members remained trapped in their homes and were unable to access necessary supplies.”

Many families in tribal communities were cut off from critical supplies, including medications and propane and firewood to heat homes, when these areas received up to three feet of snow and drifts up to 20 feet high, according to Mike Rounds’ office.

The full text of the letter supporting the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s request can be read here and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s request can be read here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both Sanaa Abourezk* from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney* from...
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
UPDATE: SD state senator responds to removal from committees, is suspended from duties
Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on 1-29.
One dead in rollover crash on I-29 southeast of Tea

Latest News

Someone You Should Know: Shirley Watke and Sheri Shivley-Watke
Child witnesses have the right to a safe courtroom, South Dakota state legislators agreed...
Senate moves forward with child witness protections bill
Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Avera Medical Minute: How to overcome Seasonal Affective Disorder
Closeup of man hands holding and playing guitar over grey background
Annual Gift of Hope concert takes place February 11