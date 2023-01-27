Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society legacy extended through donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society say two financial gifts in support of music and arts education allowed them to invest more in local musical arts.

An endowment held at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, in the amount of $55,000, will benefit Levitt at the Falls to be used specifically for music education in our area, a direct tie to Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society mission, according to a press release from the Sioux Falls Jazz Board.

“Levitt at the Falls is grateful to receive this endowment gift from the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society,” said Nancy Halverson, Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls.

Halverson says the Levitt will use the endowment funds to build on Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society’s impactful work to reach, teach, and inspire the next generation with music education.

In addition, Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will donate $40,000 to the Sioux Falls Arts Council’s Artist Micro-Grant program, which supports artists across all disciplines with $250 or $500 grants funding supplies, professional development, and a variety of other necessities for work.

“There is no doubt the positive impact Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society has had on our community over decades of their vibrant programming,” Kellen Boice, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Arts Council, said. “We are honored for the opportunity to continue Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society legacy through our Artist Micro-Grant program and the ripple effect those grants have on our arts community.”

With these donations, the Board of Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will dissolve the organization, knowing the Sioux Falls community’s support of music and the arts is in good hands. These final gifts are made in the spirit of the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society’s mission – We celebrate jazz and blues through community, education, and events.

“The last few years, including during the pandemic, have been challenging not just for SFJB but also other smaller arts non-profits. We are proud of the programming we supported during this time and especially proud that we are able to continue our mission of music and arts education through Levitt at the Falls and the Sioux Falls Arts Council. THANK YOU to the community, volunteers, staff, directors, and sponsors for their support over the years.”

The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society existed for more than 35 years, celebrating America’s original art form - jazz and blues - and created impactful live music and education events, including The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Festival – JazzFest, a Concert Series, The Jazz Diversity Project, The All-City Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Camp, scholarship programs, and more.

