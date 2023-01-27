Thursday’s HS Basketball recap includes a trio of #1 vs. #3 games and #2 Lincoln boys

SIOUX FALLS, HURLEY and N. SIOUX CITY , S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night in high school basketball Thursday night with a trio of games between #1 and #3 teams.

In girls Class “B” in Hurley the top-ranked Cougars of Viborg-Hurley pulled away in the 4th quarter to beat #3 Centerville 52-41. And at the Washington gym, the top-ranked Warriors took on #3 Jefferson in “AA” and the Cavs prevailed 52-47.

In boys Class “A” in North Sioux City, Isaac Bruns scored 26 points as top-ranked Dakota Valley beat #3 SF Christian 73-57 in a battle of 10-0 teams. And the #2AA Lincoln Patriots out-scored Washington 80-68 behind the play of JT Rock and Elliot Whitney.

