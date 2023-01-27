Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

VIDEO: Massive 4-foot-long eel washes up on beach, surprises researcher

A 4-foot-long American eel was discovered at a Texas beach. (Source: Jace Tunnell, reserve director at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A massive eel is gaining attention after a marine researcher shared his rare find on a Texas beach.

Jace Tunnell, with the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, shared a video this week of a 4-foot-long American eel that he spotted in the sand.

Tunnell called the find “rare” as this American eel was “as big as they get.” He said the fish was likely a female, as they go into the ocean to spawn up to four million eggs before dying.

The reserve director for the Marine Science Institute said American eels could be typically found in the Gulf of Mexico with the smaller ones usually used for fishing bait.

Tunnell can be seen exploring several beach areas and spotting other unique creatures and items in his #beachcoming videos shared on Mission-Aransas Reserve’s Facebook page.

According to Tunnell, some of his previous finds during his beach surveys include thousands of sea stars, unique shells, and a scalloped hammerhead shark in the Gulf of Mexico.

American eels reportedly live mostly in freshwater before heading to the ocean for spawning.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both Sanaa Abourezk* from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney* from...
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
UPDATE: SD state senator responds to removal from committees, is suspended from duties
Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on 1-29.
One dead in rollover crash on I-29 southeast of Tea

Latest News

Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
Heavy Snow Along and South of I-90
Tyler Roney's Friday Forecast
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations
198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization...
Nearly 200 South Dakotans become American citizens in naturalization ceremony
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Senate leadership picks nine for “Committee on Discipline and Expulsion”