BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mitchell & Roosevelt pick up six point road wins
Kernels win at Stevens, Riders take down rival Washington
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of AA boys basketball teams in South Dakota picked up six point road wins in prep action on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-#3 Mitchell’s 54-48 victory at Rapid City Stevens
-Roosevelt’s 53-47 win at Washington
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.