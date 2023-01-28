Avera Medical Minute
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mitchell & Roosevelt pick up six point road wins

Kernels win at Stevens, Riders take down rival Washington
Mitchell and Roosevelt get road wins
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of AA boys basketball teams in South Dakota picked up six point road wins in prep action on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#3 Mitchell’s 54-48 victory at Rapid City Stevens

-Roosevelt’s 53-47 win at Washington

