GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Central Lyon stays perfect, Pierre gets statement win
Lions defeat West Lyon 44-35, Lady Govs win 57-46 at O’Gorman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INWOOD, IA & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A perfect season continued in Iowa while a South Dakota school picked up a signature win in there’s during girls prep basketball action on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-#2 Central Lyon’s 44-35 win over West Lyon to remain unbeaten in Iowa 2A
-#5 Pierre’s 57-46 win at #2 O’Gorman
