Jackrabbit women a buzzsaw at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit womens basketball team continues to be a buzzsaw in Brookings, last night defeating St. Thomas 99-57. In their last four home games they’ve now scored 416 points!

Offensive hasn’t come as easy outside of Frost Arena with SDSU scoring no more than 74 points in each of their last three road games. Yet most everything else has remained consistent, most notably in the win column with the Jacks on a ten game tear.

They’ll look to make it eleven in a row tomorrow at 2:00 PM against Western Illinois in Frost.

