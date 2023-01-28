New MMIP liaison desires collaboration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The revelation of 26 people reported missing in South Dakota since January first is raising questions across the nation. Of the 134 people listed as missing on the Attorney General’s website, 80 are Native American.

I-team Reporter Beth Warden introduces us to the state’s new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person’s Liaison and the solutions she hopes to find.

After a legislative mandate, then acquiring funding for the position, Allison Morrisette from Martin is the state’s first MMIP Liaison.

“I know that a lot of people are wanting to answer this to why how many people have gone missing, and to why they’ve gone missing.” said Morrisette. “I’m trying to bridge that gap between my native community and law enforcement.”

Morrisette wants answers, too. She’ll use her unique perspective as a Native American, veteran, and former correctional officer. She has previously worked at the Attorney General’s office.

About eight percent of South Dakota’s population is Native American, yet almost 60 percent of those missing are Native American. Morrisette will be working with tribes to educate those who could be targeted and hear their concerns.

One of her valued resources is the MMIP Liaison in Alaska, a state with the highest number of missing people per capita in the nation.

“I know it’s going to be tough so I’m looking for allies and people to work with me,” said Morrisette. “So I would love to get all the grassroots organizations to contact me.”

She wants to build a network across the state. Wachiyanpi, an MMIP search group in the Fort Thompson area has already been in touch.

In Rapid City, Lily Mendoza, the founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, is eager to connect and collaborate.

“We work with those runaways, especially young women, so we can navigate them away from becoming an MMIW,” said Mendoza. “Spend time with them, to figure out what the problem the issue is with them running away.”

Morrisette hopes to find answers and solutions as she becomes the connecting point to law enforcement, health care providers and those searching for the lost.

“They have questions and they’re not getting where they need to, to just give me a call and we’ll try to build a little bit of transparency between that local law enforcement agency and then the community members as well,” said Morrisette.

