No one injured after overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Police Department, a driver struck the city’s Safe Ride bus and drove off.
The accident happened overnight and the suspect’s license plate was left behind.
No injuries were reported and the post has been updated to say charges are pending.
