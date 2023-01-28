SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound.

The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution when traveling after the most recent winter storm.

“Make sure you slow down, increase following distances, and wear your seatbelts! #keepsdsafe”

