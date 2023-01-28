SDSU’s Tucker Kraft gets NFL Draft Combine invitation

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If there was any doubt that Tucker Kraft was making the right choice in forgoing remaining eligibility at South Daktoa State to enter the NFL Draft, an invite to the Draft Combine all but assures him of being a top pick come April while offering an opportunity to improve his stock.

That invite officially came today for the Timber Lake native.

𝗜𝗡𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗘 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗗 ☑️@TuckerKraft will be headed to Indianapolis to participate in the 2023 @NFL Combine.#NFLJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/5uD9KZdzow — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) January 27, 2023

Kraft will head to Indianapolis where the Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium February 28th through March 6th.

During his last two seasons of at SDSU, Tucker racked up 92 catches for more than 1100 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing six full games his senior year due to a foot injury.

