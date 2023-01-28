Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU’s Tucker Kraft gets NFL Draft Combine invitation

Will take part in Indianapolis February 28th through March 6th
SDSU star tight end heading to Indianapolis
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If there was any doubt that Tucker Kraft was making the right choice in forgoing remaining eligibility at South Daktoa State to enter the NFL Draft, an invite to the Draft Combine all but assures him of being a top pick come April while offering an opportunity to improve his stock.

That invite officially came today for the Timber Lake native.

Kraft will head to Indianapolis where the Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium February 28th through March 6th.

During his last two seasons of at SDSU, Tucker racked up 92 catches for more than 1100 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing six full games his senior year due to a foot injury.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both Sanaa Abourezk* from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney* from...
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
UPDATE: SD state senator responds to removal from committees, is suspended from duties
Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day

Latest News

Pierre's Remington Price goes up for two during their win at O'Gorman
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Central Lyon stays perfect, Pierre gets statement win
Mitchell's Steele Morgan hits a hook shot during a win at Rapid City Stevens
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mitchell & Roosevelt pick up six point road wins
Augustana Viking wrestlers defeat Dakota Wesleyan 45-3
Augustana wrestlers take down Dakota Wesleyan
South Dakota State Athletics
Jackrabbit women a buzzsaw at Frost Arena
Young Coyotes show growth as second half of Summit League play begins