SDSU’s Tucker Kraft gets NFL Draft Combine invitation
Will take part in Indianapolis February 28th through March 6th
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If there was any doubt that Tucker Kraft was making the right choice in forgoing remaining eligibility at South Daktoa State to enter the NFL Draft, an invite to the Draft Combine all but assures him of being a top pick come April while offering an opportunity to improve his stock.
That invite officially came today for the Timber Lake native.
Kraft will head to Indianapolis where the Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium February 28th through March 6th.
During his last two seasons of at SDSU, Tucker racked up 92 catches for more than 1100 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing six full games his senior year due to a foot injury.
