Storm Lake woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash Friday

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening.

According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, 40-year-old Ann M. Krummen, was life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City.

The report indicated Krummen failed to yield the right of way at Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake. The extent of her injuries isn’t known at this time, and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision.

