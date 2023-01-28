Young Coyotes show growth as second half of Summit League play begins

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last night in Vermillion the South Dakota Coyote women opened the second half of Summit League play by showing some real growth in their 74-56 win over visiting Western Illinois.

Kayla Karius’ young team lost to the Leathernecks in Macomb 76-67 back on New Year’s Eve. Their defense was better the second time around in holding Western 20 points lower and the offense was in a better rhythm too shooting 42 percent.

USD will host St. Thomas tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

