Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson wins thriller with Roosevelt, Mitchell sweeps Rapid City weekend

Cavs top Riders 63-60, Kernels club Cobblers 72-48
Jefferson edges Roosevelt, Mitchell rolls in Rapid City
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More wintry weather across South Dakota couldn’t stop a pair of ranked AA boys basketball teams from picking up victories on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1 Jefferson’s 63-60 thriller over Roosevelt

-#3 Mitchell finishing a Rapid City weekend sweep with a 72-48 victory over Rapid City Central

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
Both Sanaa Abourezk* from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney* from...
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
UPDATE: SD state senator responds to removal from committees, is suspended from duties
Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
Flags from various tribal governments on display near Cannonball, ND in 2016.
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

Latest News

Vermillion's Taylor Ruevers hits the go-ahead three in the Tanagers 32-31 win over Luverne
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Reuvers & Vermillion edge Luverne, Jefferson ascends to top spot in AA
St. Thomas and South Dakota square off in Summit League Mens' Basketball
St. Thomas stuns Coyote women in Vermillion
Jackrabbit women wear throwback uniforms during win over Western Illinois
Jackrabbit women pull away from Western to win eleventh straight
Dakota Wesleyan's Lacey Sprakle scores during win at Briar Cliff
Dakota Wesleyan splits twin basketball bill at Briar Cliff