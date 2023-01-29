BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson wins thriller with Roosevelt, Mitchell sweeps Rapid City weekend
Cavs top Riders 63-60, Kernels club Cobblers 72-48
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More wintry weather across South Dakota couldn’t stop a pair of ranked AA boys basketball teams from picking up victories on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-#1 Jefferson’s 63-60 thriller over Roosevelt
-#3 Mitchell finishing a Rapid City weekend sweep with a 72-48 victory over Rapid City Central
