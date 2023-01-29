Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas Saturday. Courtesy photo(City of Sturgis)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - How much is a custom Harley-Davidson built by college students worth? At least $25,000.

That’s the winning bid for a bike built by Mitchell Tech College students at Saturday’s Mecum Las Vegas Auction. Of course, having the legendary Sturgis name emblazoned on the motorcycle didn’t hurt.

The winning bid will be split between Helping with Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment.

Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program students customized the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide.

The motorcycle had been donated to the city by Harley-Davidson and with the work by Klock and the second year Power Sports Technology, it was transformed into an elite machine.

The finished bike featured the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo and the number 83, to commemorate the Rally’s 83rd year, set into ‘80s-style racing stripes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
The American Kennel Club has released its top dog names of 2022.
Here are the most popular dog names of 2022
No one injured in overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
No one injured after overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

On Wednesday, Frye-Mueller, who represents district 30 in the state senate, was pulled from her...
Senator Frye-Mueller responds to sudden suspension
On Wednesday, Frye-Mueller, who represents district 30 in the state senate, was pulled from her...
Senator Frye-Mueller responds to sudden suspension
Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
Sanaa Abouresk nominated for prestigious culinary award
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award