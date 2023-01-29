Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle coming to a close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you haven’t quite had your fill of burgers this month, you better hurry up because the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is in the home stretch.

An all-time high 32 different restaurants participated this year.

The burgers are judged on five different categories: patty, bun, toppings, creativity and customer service.

We were able to catch up with a first-time competitor to find out why they decided to get involved.

“A lot of people in Sioux Falls don’t know who La Luna is or haven’t come and visited us before,” said Tatiana Jaimes, general manager of La Luna Café. “And a lot of people don’t know that we have tons of food, specifically open-faced sandwiches and waffles and pizzas. Obviously, we’re a specialty coffee shop so we were just trying to have dun. Not expecting to win, but hoping our name would get out there and people would be curious.”

Chef Lance’s on Phillips took home the title last year. DTSF will announce the winner of this year’s battle in early February.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.