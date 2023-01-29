Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Reuvers & Vermillion edge Luverne, Jefferson ascends to top spot in AA

Tangers improve to 14-0 with 32-31 win, Cavaliers likely lock up #1 ranking with 59-26 victory
Vermillion remains unbeaten with a one point win over Luverne, Jefferson clinches number one ranking in AA with win over Roosevelt
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of girls basketball teams in South Dakota continued staking their claim to the top spots in their respective class on a Saturday of high school ball in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer to see:

-7th grader Taylor Reuvers hit the go-ahead three for #2 Vermillion in their 32-31 win over Luverne to improve to 14-0

-#3 Jefferson likely locking up the #1 ranking in AA on Monday with a 59-26 defeat of Roosevelt

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
Both Sanaa Abourezk* from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney* from...
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
UPDATE: SD state senator responds to removal from committees, is suspended from duties
Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
Flags from various tribal governments on display near Cannonball, ND in 2016.
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

Latest News

Jefferson's Kaden Year puts back a bucket at the buzzer against Roosevelt
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson wins thriller with Roosevelt, Mitchell sweeps Rapid City weekend
St. Thomas and South Dakota square off in Summit League Mens' Basketball
St. Thomas stuns Coyote women in Vermillion
Jackrabbit women wear throwback uniforms during win over Western Illinois
Jackrabbit women pull away from Western to win eleventh straight
Dakota Wesleyan's Lacey Sprakle scores during win at Briar Cliff
Dakota Wesleyan splits twin basketball bill at Briar Cliff