GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Reuvers & Vermillion edge Luverne, Jefferson ascends to top spot in AA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of girls basketball teams in South Dakota continued staking their claim to the top spots in their respective class on a Saturday of high school ball in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer to see:

-7th grader Taylor Reuvers hit the go-ahead three for #2 Vermillion in their 32-31 win over Luverne to improve to 14-0

-#3 Jefferson likely locking up the #1 ranking in AA on Monday with a 59-26 defeat of Roosevelt

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.