Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church.

They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.

The bags will be brought to the downtown library and donated to men and women that are homeless in downtown Sioux Falls.

