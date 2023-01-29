Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman wins Metro Gymnastics title

Defending State A Champs appear poised to repeat
Defending State A Champions look good two weeks in advance of state tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the State Gymnastics Meets in Aberdeen just two weeks away the defending State A Champion O’Gorman Knights appear to be in fine position for a repeat.

Led by two of the top gymnasts in the state, Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer, the Knights claimed the Metro Conference Championship on Saturday morning at Lincoln High School.

Boetel (38.85) and Meyer (38.25) finished first and second in the All-Around competition. Boetel won all four events; the beam (9.9), bars (9.65), vault (9.65) and floor (9.65).

Harrisburg teammates Katelyn Maeschen (37), Brinley Sanderson (36.4) and Kiah Boetel (Maeve’s cousin, 35.6) followed in the top five All-Around.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team scores are listed below:

Final team standings from the 2023 Metro Gymnastics Meet
Final team standings from the 2023 Metro Gymnastics Meet(Dakota News Now)

