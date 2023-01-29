Pierre wrestlers dominates at Les Tlustos Invitational
Govs score nearly 300 points to claim team title
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Governor wrestlers made a long, wintry trek from the capital city to Brookings for the Les Tlustos Invitational worthwhile on Saturday by dominating the event.
Seven Pierre wrestlers claimed championships with the Govs scoring nearly 300 points to dominate and claim the team title. Full standings and results are listed below. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Pierce Hurd of Rapid City Central
- 3rd Place - Owen Fischer of Milbank
- 4th Place - Jacob Mason of Pierre
- 5th Place - Ryder Antony of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 6th Place - Myles Kettwig of Harrisburg
- 7th Place - Josiah Kauffman of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place - Teague Bergjord of Flandreau
1st Place Match
- Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 20-4, Jr. over Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) 30-4, 8th. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Owen Fischer (Milbank) 20-7, So. over Jacob Mason (Pierre) 21-16, So. (Fall 2:42)
5th Place Match
- Ryder Antony (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 18-14, 8th. over Myles Kettwig (Harrisburg) 9-8, Fr. (MD 10-0)
7th Place Match
- Josiah Kauffman (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 23-21, Fr. over Teague Bergjord (Flandreau) 17-15, Fr. (Dec 11-6)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Eli Greenman of Canby
- 2nd Place - Cruze Allhiser of Mitchell
- 3rd Place - Karson Vessells of West Central
- 4th Place - Logan Quade of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 5th Place - Carter Downs of Madison
- 6th Place - Ryan Tschetter of Rapid City Central
- 7th Place - Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place - Walker West of Pierre
1st Place Match
- Eli Greenman (Canby) 31-6, So. over Cruze Allhiser (Mitchell) 13-12, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Karson Vessells (West Central) 26-2, 8th. over Logan Quade (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 18-17, So. (Fall 1:49)
5th Place Match
- Carter Downs (Madison) 17-13, So. over Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) 25-16, So. (For.)
7th Place Match
- Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 21-11, Fr. over Walker West (Pierre) 15-10, Fr. (Fall 1:53)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lincoln Schoenhard of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Issac Guzman of Canby
- 3rd Place - Carson Othoudt of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 4th Place - Levi Anderson of West Central
- 5th Place - Riley Williams of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place - Connor Salazar of Rapid City Central
- 7th Place - Henry Meyer of Madison
- 8th Place - Hayden Vrooman of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre) 23-14, Fr. over Issac Guzman (Canby) 22-13, So. (Fall 2:42)
3rd Place Match
- Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 24-9, 8th. over Levi Anderson (West Central) 20-10, Jr. (Fall 2:08)
5th Place Match
- Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington) 16-17, Jr. over Connor Salazar (Rapid City Central) 13-22, Jr. (Fall 4:50)
7th Place Match
- Henry Meyer (Madison) 12-14, So. over Hayden Vrooman (Harrisburg) 8-11, . (Fall 2:27)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 2nd Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central
- 3rd Place - Brayden Wiese of Flandreau
- 4th Place - Griffin Gimenez of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 5th Place - Carson Wolf of Madison
- 6th Place - Clayton Drietz of Canby
- 7th Place - Van Long of Mitchell
- 8th Place - Lincoln Houska of Pierre
1st Place Match
- Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 31-8, Jr. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 23-12, So. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 17-9, Jr. over Griffin Gimenez (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 21-9, Jr. (Dec 10-6)
5th Place Match
- Carson Wolf (Madison) 20-13, So. over Clayton Drietz (Canby) 10-15, So. (Dec 5-0)
7th Place Match
- Van Long (Mitchell) 6-14, So. over Lincoln Houska (Pierre) 6-15, So. (Fall 1:56)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jesse Jost of West Central
- 2nd Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison
- 3rd Place - Blake Giese of Canby
- 4th Place - Jacob Johnson of Milbank
- 5th Place - Hudson Shaffer of Pierre
- 6th Place - Jayce Dornbusch of Harrisburg
- 7th Place - Zach Palmer of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 8th Place - Luther Morrison of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
- Jesse Jost (West Central) 23-13, Jr. over Caleb Hodges (Madison) 22-4, Fr. (Fall 1:03)
3rd Place Match
- Blake Giese (Canby) 23-14, So. over Jacob Johnson (Milbank) 10-15, Jr. (Fall 3:49)
5th Place Match
- Hudson Shaffer (Pierre) 14-16, Fr. over Jayce Dornbusch (Harrisburg) 16-9, Sr. (Dec 12-9)
7th Place Match
- Zach Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 13-12, Fr. over Luther Morrison (Rapid City Central) 19-23, Fr. (Dec 14-7)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tristan Spencer of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Sam Drietz of Canby
- 3rd Place - Ryan Palmer of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 4th Place - Connor Siemonsma of West Central
- 5th Place - Blake Johnson of Madison
- 6th Place - Mason Mathis of Brookings
- 7th Place - Brady Larson of Harrisburg
- 8th Place - Kaiden Allen of Mitchell
1st Place Match
- Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 27-3, Jr. over Sam Drietz (Canby) 29-11, So. (TF-1.5 4:16 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
- Ryan Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 25-9, So. over Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 27-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:42 (15-0))
5th Place Match
- Blake Johnson (Madison) 20-11, Sr. over Mason Mathis (Brookings) 15-14, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Brady Larson (Harrisburg) 23-8, 8th. over Kaiden Allen (Mitchell) 6-13, Fr. (Dec 12-9)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lane Fink of Canby
- 2nd Place - Rayce Whiting of West Central
- 3rd Place - Jaxon Ducheneaux of Pierre
- 4th Place - Jacoby Parker of Rapid City Central
- 5th Place - Talan Osborne of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 6th Place - Brayden Christensen of Milbank
- 7th Place - Spencer Christie of Brookings
- 8th Place - Chris Simunek of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Lane Fink (Canby) 31-8, Sr. over Rayce Whiting (West Central) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 4:55)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxon Ducheneaux (Pierre) 23-11, Jr. over Jacoby Parker (Rapid City Central) 16-20, So. (Fall 4:38)
5th Place Match
- Talan Osborne (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 19-17, Fr. over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 12-9, Sr. (For.)
7th Place Match
- Spencer Christie (Brookings) 14-14, Sr. over Chris Simunek (Harrisburg) 12-10, Fr. (Fall 4:13)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
- 2nd Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Lincoln Fink of Canby
- 4th Place - Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre
- 5th Place - Keaton Vessells of West Central
- 6th Place - Greyson Deelstra of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 7th Place - Blake Kannegieter of Brookings
- 8th Place - Caleb Pitsenberger of Flandreau
1st Place Match
- Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 27-3, Sr. over Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 29-6, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Lincoln Fink (Canby) 24-12, Sr. over Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 13-4, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Keaton Vessells (West Central) 25-9, So. over Greyson Deelstra (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 22-13, 8th. (TF-1.5 4:45 (16-0))
7th Place Match
- Blake Kannegieter (Brookings) 9-12, Fr. over Caleb Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 11-15, Sr. (Fall 2:09)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Layne Hess of Madison
- 4th Place - Austin Northquest of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 5th Place - Francisco Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 6th Place - Richard Trujillo of Rapid City Central
- 7th Place - Owen Chervany of Quad County
- 8th Place - Sawyer Verhelst of Canby
1st Place Match
- Deegan Houska (Pierre) 25-6, Sr. over Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 1:53)
3rd Place Match
- Layne Hess (Madison) 18-12, Sr. over Austin Northquest (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 7-14, Sr. (Fall 2:03)
5th Place Match
- Francisco Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 6-4, Sr. over Richard Trujillo (Rapid City Central) 9-7, So. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Owen Chervany (Quad County) 5-18, Jr. over Sawyer Verhelst (Canby) 8-16, So. (Fall 2:44)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trey Lewis of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Karter Headrick of Flandreau
- 4th Place - Nick Wagner of Canby
- 5th Place - Nolan Hildahl of Quad County
- 6th Place - Joseph Tunge of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 7th Place - Brecken Northquest of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 8th Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Trey Lewis (Pierre) 23-6, Jr. over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Karter Headrick (Flandreau) 26-9, So. over Nick Wagner (Canby) 17-6, Jr. (Dec 13-10)
5th Place Match
- Nolan Hildahl (Quad County) 25-10, Sr. over Joseph Tunge (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 14-17, So. (Fall 1:56)
7th Place Match
- Brecken Northquest (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 9-18, Jr. over Israel Caldron (Brookings) 17-9, Sr. (For.)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Chance Carda of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Nick Slater of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 4th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids
- 5th Place - Hunter Ridler of Quad County
- 6th Place - Seth Foote of Mitchell
- 7th Place - Issac Guza of Canby
- 8th Place - Nolan Sowards of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Chance Carda (Pierre) 30-4, Jr. over Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 11-1, Sr. (SV-1 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 27-8, So. over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 24-11, So. (For.)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Ridler (Quad County) 19-12, Sr. over Seth Foote (Mitchell) 11-12, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Issac Guza (Canby) 11-14, Sr. over Nolan Sowards (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-16, Fr. (Fall 2:22)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Stotts of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central
- 4th Place - Gabe Gebhard of West Central
- 5th Place - Aiden Geraets of Dell Rapids
- 6th Place - Justin Slater of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 7th Place - Jesse Schneck of Milbank
- 8th Place - Myles Yitagesu of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 28-7, Sr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 21-5, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 18-5, Sr. over Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 23-14, Jr. (Fall 0:34)
5th Place Match
- Aiden Geraets (Dell Rapids) 24-12, Jr. over Justin Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 8-5, Sr. (Fall 4:06)
7th Place Match
- Jesse Schneck (Milbank) 13-9, So. over Myles Yitagesu (Sioux Falls Washington) 18-20, So. (Dec 1-0)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington
- 2nd Place - Elijah Boutchee of Pierre
- 3rd Place - Jasen Jansen of Quad County
- 4th Place - James Olson of Brookings
- 5th Place - Cody Opitz of West Central
- 6th Place - Ryder McMichael of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 7th Place - Dillen Sheeley of Milbank
- 8th Place - Alex Swedlund of Madison
1st Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 32-2, Sr. over Elijah Boutchee (Pierre) 21-9, So. (Fall 3:13)
3rd Place Match
- Jasen Jansen (Quad County) 18-4, Jr. over James Olson (Brookings) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Cody Opitz (West Central) 18-15, So. over Ryder McMichael (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 14-17, So. (Dec 4-3)
7th Place Match
- Dillen Sheeley (Milbank) 5-10, Sr. over Alex Swedlund (Madison) 6-13, Sr. (Fall 1:17)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Joshua Rydberg of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Austin Sweep of Quad County
- 4th Place - Landon Novy of Milbank
- 5th Place - Gavin Pischke of West Central
- 6th Place - Carson Podhradsky of Mitchell
- 7th Place - Gavin Noyes of Canby
- 8th Place - Dylan Reynolds of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Joshua Rydberg (Pierre) 30-3, Sr. over Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 17-5, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Austin Sweep (Quad County) 24-10, Sr. over Landon Novy (Milbank) 14-11, Jr. (Fall 1:24)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Pischke (West Central) 20-11, Jr. over Carson Podhradsky (Mitchell) 15-15, Sr. (Fall 4:25)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Noyes (Canby) 19-13, Jr. over Dylan Reynolds (Brookings) 8-9, Fr. (Fall 4:44)
