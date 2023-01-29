Pierre wrestlers dominates at Les Tlustos Invitational

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Governor wrestlers made a long, wintry trek from the capital city to Brookings for the Les Tlustos Invitational worthwhile on Saturday by dominating the event.

Seven Pierre wrestlers claimed championships with the Govs scoring nearly 300 points to dominate and claim the team title. Full standings and results are listed below. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings

2nd Place - Pierce Hurd of Rapid City Central

3rd Place - Owen Fischer of Milbank

4th Place - Jacob Mason of Pierre

5th Place - Ryder Antony of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

6th Place - Myles Kettwig of Harrisburg

7th Place - Josiah Kauffman of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place - Teague Bergjord of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 20-4, Jr. over Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) 30-4, 8th. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Owen Fischer (Milbank) 20-7, So. over Jacob Mason (Pierre) 21-16, So. (Fall 2:42)

5th Place Match

Ryder Antony (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 18-14, 8th. over Myles Kettwig (Harrisburg) 9-8, Fr. (MD 10-0)

7th Place Match

Josiah Kauffman (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 23-21, Fr. over Teague Bergjord (Flandreau) 17-15, Fr. (Dec 11-6)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Greenman of Canby

2nd Place - Cruze Allhiser of Mitchell

3rd Place - Karson Vessells of West Central

4th Place - Logan Quade of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

5th Place - Carter Downs of Madison

6th Place - Ryan Tschetter of Rapid City Central

7th Place - Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place - Walker West of Pierre

1st Place Match

Eli Greenman (Canby) 31-6, So. over Cruze Allhiser (Mitchell) 13-12, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Karson Vessells (West Central) 26-2, 8th. over Logan Quade (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 18-17, So. (Fall 1:49)

5th Place Match

Carter Downs (Madison) 17-13, So. over Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) 25-16, So. (For.)

7th Place Match

Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 21-11, Fr. over Walker West (Pierre) 15-10, Fr. (Fall 1:53)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lincoln Schoenhard of Pierre

2nd Place - Issac Guzman of Canby

3rd Place - Carson Othoudt of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

4th Place - Levi Anderson of West Central

5th Place - Riley Williams of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place - Connor Salazar of Rapid City Central

7th Place - Henry Meyer of Madison

8th Place - Hayden Vrooman of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre) 23-14, Fr. over Issac Guzman (Canby) 22-13, So. (Fall 2:42)

3rd Place Match

Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 24-9, 8th. over Levi Anderson (West Central) 20-10, Jr. (Fall 2:08)

5th Place Match

Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington) 16-17, Jr. over Connor Salazar (Rapid City Central) 13-22, Jr. (Fall 4:50)

7th Place Match

Henry Meyer (Madison) 12-14, So. over Hayden Vrooman (Harrisburg) 8-11, . (Fall 2:27)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln

2nd Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central

3rd Place - Brayden Wiese of Flandreau

4th Place - Griffin Gimenez of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

5th Place - Carson Wolf of Madison

6th Place - Clayton Drietz of Canby

7th Place - Van Long of Mitchell

8th Place - Lincoln Houska of Pierre

1st Place Match

Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 31-8, Jr. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 23-12, So. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 17-9, Jr. over Griffin Gimenez (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 21-9, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match

Carson Wolf (Madison) 20-13, So. over Clayton Drietz (Canby) 10-15, So. (Dec 5-0)

7th Place Match

Van Long (Mitchell) 6-14, So. over Lincoln Houska (Pierre) 6-15, So. (Fall 1:56)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jesse Jost of West Central

2nd Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison

3rd Place - Blake Giese of Canby

4th Place - Jacob Johnson of Milbank

5th Place - Hudson Shaffer of Pierre

6th Place - Jayce Dornbusch of Harrisburg

7th Place - Zach Palmer of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

8th Place - Luther Morrison of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Jesse Jost (West Central) 23-13, Jr. over Caleb Hodges (Madison) 22-4, Fr. (Fall 1:03)

3rd Place Match

Blake Giese (Canby) 23-14, So. over Jacob Johnson (Milbank) 10-15, Jr. (Fall 3:49)

5th Place Match

Hudson Shaffer (Pierre) 14-16, Fr. over Jayce Dornbusch (Harrisburg) 16-9, Sr. (Dec 12-9)

7th Place Match

Zach Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 13-12, Fr. over Luther Morrison (Rapid City Central) 19-23, Fr. (Dec 14-7)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tristan Spencer of Pierre

2nd Place - Sam Drietz of Canby

3rd Place - Ryan Palmer of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

4th Place - Connor Siemonsma of West Central

5th Place - Blake Johnson of Madison

6th Place - Mason Mathis of Brookings

7th Place - Brady Larson of Harrisburg

8th Place - Kaiden Allen of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 27-3, Jr. over Sam Drietz (Canby) 29-11, So. (TF-1.5 4:16 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Ryan Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 25-9, So. over Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 27-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:42 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Blake Johnson (Madison) 20-11, Sr. over Mason Mathis (Brookings) 15-14, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

Brady Larson (Harrisburg) 23-8, 8th. over Kaiden Allen (Mitchell) 6-13, Fr. (Dec 12-9)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lane Fink of Canby

2nd Place - Rayce Whiting of West Central

3rd Place - Jaxon Ducheneaux of Pierre

4th Place - Jacoby Parker of Rapid City Central

5th Place - Talan Osborne of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

6th Place - Brayden Christensen of Milbank

7th Place - Spencer Christie of Brookings

8th Place - Chris Simunek of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

Lane Fink (Canby) 31-8, Sr. over Rayce Whiting (West Central) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 4:55)

3rd Place Match

Jaxon Ducheneaux (Pierre) 23-11, Jr. over Jacoby Parker (Rapid City Central) 16-20, So. (Fall 4:38)

5th Place Match

Talan Osborne (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 19-17, Fr. over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 12-9, Sr. (For.)

7th Place Match

Spencer Christie (Brookings) 14-14, Sr. over Chris Simunek (Harrisburg) 12-10, Fr. (Fall 4:13)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jagger Tyler of Mitchell

2nd Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Lincoln Fink of Canby

4th Place - Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre

5th Place - Keaton Vessells of West Central

6th Place - Greyson Deelstra of Sioux Falls Lincoln

7th Place - Blake Kannegieter of Brookings

8th Place - Caleb Pitsenberger of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 27-3, Sr. over Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 29-6, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Lincoln Fink (Canby) 24-12, Sr. over Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 13-4, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Keaton Vessells (West Central) 25-9, So. over Greyson Deelstra (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 22-13, 8th. (TF-1.5 4:45 (16-0))

7th Place Match

Blake Kannegieter (Brookings) 9-12, Fr. over Caleb Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 11-15, Sr. (Fall 2:09)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre

2nd Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings

3rd Place - Layne Hess of Madison

4th Place - Austin Northquest of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

5th Place - Francisco Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln

6th Place - Richard Trujillo of Rapid City Central

7th Place - Owen Chervany of Quad County

8th Place - Sawyer Verhelst of Canby

1st Place Match

Deegan Houska (Pierre) 25-6, Sr. over Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 1:53)

3rd Place Match

Layne Hess (Madison) 18-12, Sr. over Austin Northquest (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 7-14, Sr. (Fall 2:03)

5th Place Match

Francisco Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 6-4, Sr. over Richard Trujillo (Rapid City Central) 9-7, So. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

Owen Chervany (Quad County) 5-18, Jr. over Sawyer Verhelst (Canby) 8-16, So. (Fall 2:44)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trey Lewis of Pierre

2nd Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Karter Headrick of Flandreau

4th Place - Nick Wagner of Canby

5th Place - Nolan Hildahl of Quad County

6th Place - Joseph Tunge of Sioux Falls Lincoln

7th Place - Brecken Northquest of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

8th Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings

1st Place Match

Trey Lewis (Pierre) 23-6, Jr. over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Karter Headrick (Flandreau) 26-9, So. over Nick Wagner (Canby) 17-6, Jr. (Dec 13-10)

5th Place Match

Nolan Hildahl (Quad County) 25-10, Sr. over Joseph Tunge (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 14-17, So. (Fall 1:56)

7th Place Match

Brecken Northquest (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 9-18, Jr. over Israel Caldron (Brookings) 17-9, Sr. (For.)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chance Carda of Pierre

2nd Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings

3rd Place - Nick Slater of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

4th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids

5th Place - Hunter Ridler of Quad County

6th Place - Seth Foote of Mitchell

7th Place - Issac Guza of Canby

8th Place - Nolan Sowards of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

Chance Carda (Pierre) 30-4, Jr. over Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 11-1, Sr. (SV-1 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 27-8, So. over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 24-11, So. (For.)

5th Place Match

Hunter Ridler (Quad County) 19-12, Sr. over Seth Foote (Mitchell) 11-12, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

Issac Guza (Canby) 11-14, Sr. over Nolan Sowards (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-16, Fr. (Fall 2:22)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Stotts of Pierre

2nd Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings

3rd Place - Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central

4th Place - Gabe Gebhard of West Central

5th Place - Aiden Geraets of Dell Rapids

6th Place - Justin Slater of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

7th Place - Jesse Schneck of Milbank

8th Place - Myles Yitagesu of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 28-7, Sr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 21-5, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 18-5, Sr. over Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 23-14, Jr. (Fall 0:34)

5th Place Match

Aiden Geraets (Dell Rapids) 24-12, Jr. over Justin Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 8-5, Sr. (Fall 4:06)

7th Place Match

Jesse Schneck (Milbank) 13-9, So. over Myles Yitagesu (Sioux Falls Washington) 18-20, So. (Dec 1-0)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington

2nd Place - Elijah Boutchee of Pierre

3rd Place - Jasen Jansen of Quad County

4th Place - James Olson of Brookings

5th Place - Cody Opitz of West Central

6th Place - Ryder McMichael of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

7th Place - Dillen Sheeley of Milbank

8th Place - Alex Swedlund of Madison

1st Place Match

Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 32-2, Sr. over Elijah Boutchee (Pierre) 21-9, So. (Fall 3:13)

3rd Place Match

Jasen Jansen (Quad County) 18-4, Jr. over James Olson (Brookings) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Cody Opitz (West Central) 18-15, So. over Ryder McMichael (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 14-17, So. (Dec 4-3)

7th Place Match

Dillen Sheeley (Milbank) 5-10, Sr. over Alex Swedlund (Madison) 6-13, Sr. (Fall 1:17)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joshua Rydberg of Pierre

2nd Place - Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place - Austin Sweep of Quad County

4th Place - Landon Novy of Milbank

5th Place - Gavin Pischke of West Central

6th Place - Carson Podhradsky of Mitchell

7th Place - Gavin Noyes of Canby

8th Place - Dylan Reynolds of Brookings

1st Place Match

Joshua Rydberg (Pierre) 30-3, Sr. over Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 17-5, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Austin Sweep (Quad County) 24-10, Sr. over Landon Novy (Milbank) 14-11, Jr. (Fall 1:24)

5th Place Match

Gavin Pischke (West Central) 20-11, Jr. over Carson Podhradsky (Mitchell) 15-15, Sr. (Fall 4:25)

7th Place Match

Gavin Noyes (Canby) 19-13, Jr. over Dylan Reynolds (Brookings) 8-9, Fr. (Fall 4:44)

