Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture.

We caught up with Saana to learn what this nomination meant to her.

“It means the world that my customers are excited as I am to be nominated for this award. People gave me six months, they said, ‘people in South Dakota would never eat this food’, and 19 years later, we proved them wrong. We proved everybody wrong,” said Abouresk.

The restaurant and chef award winners will be announced on June 5, 2023.

