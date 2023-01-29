Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Senator Frye-Mueller responds to sudden suspension

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Senator Julie Frye-Mueller made a public statement in response to her suspension from the South Dakota Senate.

On Wednesday, Frye-Mueller, who represents district 30 in the state senate, was pulled from her committee assignment after an exchange with a female legislative staff member.

Frye-Mueller shared that the conversation touched on “intimate and personal details regarding maternal issues between two women” and a discussion on vaccines.

“And regards to our discussion on vaccines, I stand by my advice to encourage people to become informed and to be able to make the best choice for themselves and their families. However, this does not condone the extreme and egregious actions that the South Dakota state senate has taken against me and disfranchising the great people of district 30 and their right to representation in the senate,” said Frye-Mueller in her statement.

Senator Helene Duhamel is one of the nine senators appointed to the Committee on Discipline and Expulsion, which is tasked with deciding to remove Frye-Muller from the senate body or not. Duhamel says the process will be very transparent to the public.

“It’ll be open to the public so people will be able to watch and hear and decide for themselves how egregious or not the accusation is. People will be a part of this process, we’re very transparent in the legislature,” said Duhamel.

The committee will decide on Frye-Mueller potential expulsion next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
The American Kennel Club has released its top dog names of 2022.
Here are the most popular dog names of 2022
No one injured in overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
No one injured after overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

On Wednesday, Frye-Mueller, who represents district 30 in the state senate, was pulled from her...
Senator Frye-Mueller responds to sudden suspension
Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
Sanaa Abouresk nominated for prestigious culinary award
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
On Saturday, the Brandon Valley Chamber of Commerce held a legislative coffee with two...
District 2 lawmakers meet with constituents