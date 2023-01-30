Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago

A family in Missouri has been reunited with their dog after it disappeared more than five years ago. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A family in Missouri has been reunited with their dog after it disappeared more than five years ago.

It’s hard to explain how their dog, Little Buddy, made it to Kansas City from its home more than four hours southwest.

Little Buddy disappeared from the home about 40 miles outside of Springfield, Missouri more than 5 1/2 years ago.

The pup was adopted from a rescue in 2017 and was microchipped, but when it went missing no one turned the dog in.

Raytown Animal Control found the dog wandering around this week and was able to reunite Little Buddy with its owner.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

Latest News

FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
Sioux Falls police reminded the community Monday about the risks involved with buying and...
Police: Be careful when making exchanges through Facebook, other online marketplaces
FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move