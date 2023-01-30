Avera Medical Minute
Jackrabbit women overcome slow start to win 11th straight

Veteran teams shakes struggles against Western Illinois in pulling away in fourth quarter
SDSU-WIU recap
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team is on a big win streak, though their eleventh straight victory didn’t come easily yesterday against Western Illinois.

South Dakota State shot just 30 percent through the first three quarters and only held a four point lead in the fourth quarter. That’s when the Jackrabbits showed their veteran mettle, shooting nearly 60 percent in the final period and outscoring the Leathernecks 32-15 to pull away for an 81-58 victory.

SDSU hits the road for swing up north with games at UND on Thursday and NDSU on Saturday.

