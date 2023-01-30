Lake Area Technical College welcomes growing student body

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Enrollment at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown increased nearly 3% this spring semester compared to last year, putting it on pace to surpass the school’s 2021-22 school year enrollment.

The uptick equates to 2,190 students, compared to 2,131 at the same time last year.

The school credits its steady climb in enrollment to the school’s delivery of a strong return on investment for students and employers.

“Students attend Lake Area for a variety of reasons,” said Lake Area Technical College President Tiffany Sanderson. “They learn from professionals who have worked in the industries they’re training for. And our students launch into amazing careers following graduation.”

To meet the needs of the growing student body, Lake Area Tech’s current campus is expanding to include additional labs and classrooms.

According to a press release, the buildings under construction are scheduled to open in the fall of 2024. These buildings include a Diesel Technology addition, the Dana J. Dykhouse Business Center of Learning, and the Advanced Manufacturing Center.

Future expansions are slated for aviation-related programs.

“Our partnerships with employers have been a real catalyst for the success of Lake Area students,” says Sanderson. “Lake Area graduates are ready to work and ready to thrive in communities throughout the region.”

