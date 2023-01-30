Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Luke Bryan coming to Sioux Falls

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.(KF Publicity)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luke Bryan announced Monday that The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls will be among the stops for his “Country on Tour” 2023 tour.

The Sioux Falls performance will be Oct. 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. at LukeBryan.Com.

The tour will also visit Denver, Colorado, on July 29 and St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 14.

The tour is named after Luke’s 30th #1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas of 2022 and helped him amass a career tally of 56 total weeks at #1.

Luke’s performances in previous tours have received applause from fans and media alike raving he is “electrifying,” “still the reigning king of modern country genre,” “cements his Entertainer of the Year status,” “his enduring everyman charm and more energy than the Energizer Bunny,” “the country music artist backs up his title as the ‘King of Country Music’ when he put on a performance of a lifetime,” “some of his best moments are connecting with the crowd between songs,” and “Bryan remains an imminently affable presence on stage prowess as a performer.”

Check out a playlist for the tour here: “Country On Tour” Playlist.

For details about special guests visit LukeBryan.Com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
The American Kennel Club has released its top dog names of 2022.
Here are the most popular dog names of 2022

Latest News

File: Doctor
Amendment permits 'able-bodied' work requirement for Medicaid
Wendy Mamer, the TEDx local organizer, talked about an upcoming event, and how potential...
TEDx Sioux Falls event takes place in May
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing Carnegie Hall choir
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing in Carnegie Hall choir
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing Carnegie Hall choir
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing Carnegie Hall choir