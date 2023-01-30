Luke Bryan coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luke Bryan announced Monday that The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls will be among the stops for his “Country on Tour” 2023 tour.

The Sioux Falls performance will be Oct. 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. at LukeBryan.Com.

The tour will also visit Denver, Colorado, on July 29 and St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 14.

The tour is named after Luke’s 30th #1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas of 2022 and helped him amass a career tally of 56 total weeks at #1.

Luke’s performances in previous tours have received applause from fans and media alike raving he is “electrifying,” “still the reigning king of modern country genre,” “cements his Entertainer of the Year status,” “his enduring everyman charm and more energy than the Energizer Bunny,” “the country music artist backs up his title as the ‘King of Country Music’ when he put on a performance of a lifetime,” “some of his best moments are connecting with the crowd between songs,” and “Bryan remains an imminently affable presence on stage prowess as a performer.”

Check out a playlist for the tour here: “Country On Tour” Playlist.

For details about special guests visit LukeBryan.Com.

