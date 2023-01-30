Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Senator suspended; Medicaid expansion changes?

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the South Dakota Senate’s decision to suspend Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), strip her voting rights, and open an investigation into her conduct. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the move and why it’s raising questions.

Rep. Tony Venhuizen (R-Sioux Falls) joins the program to discuss his push to add a work requirement for able-bodied Medicaid recipients, as well as the latest on the proposed grocery tax cut.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden introduces us to South Dakota’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons liaison and the answers she’s hoping to find for families.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 6:30 a.m. on KOTA.

