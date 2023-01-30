Avera Medical Minute
Mikey Daniel taking analyst role for Matt Rhule and Cornhusker football

Brookings High & SDSU alum joining former coach at Carolina
Brookings High and SDSU alum joining Huskers as an analyst
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 29, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another former Jackrabbit and South Dakota prep football star is getting a good start to his post playing career. Mikey Daniel confirmed via social media that he’s accepted a position working player development as a player performance analyst at the University of Nebraska.

Daniel was an All-State running back at Brookings High School in 2014 before staying in town to play for South Dakota State. He’d become the Jackrabbits starting fullback and run for more than 1700 yards and 29 touchdowns in four seasons.

Mikey spent some time in NFL Training Camps as an undrafted free agent following his graduation in 2019, most recently in Carolina for Matt Rhule, whom he will work for with the Cornhuskers beginning this coming season.

