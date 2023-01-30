Avera Medical Minute
Missing Bemidji man last seen in Sioux Falls

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old...
The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls.(Courtesy of the Bemidji Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls.

Aaron Pearson was reported missing on Jan. 26. His family last had contact with him in October of 2022. Aaron was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area in early January.

Pearson was possibly staying at the Bishop Dudley House.

Aaron Pearson is 5′8″ and weighs 165 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blondish/brown hair. He has tattoos on both arms—a band or wire on his left forearm and a sleeve of koi fish on his right arm.

If anyone has information in regards to Aaron Pearson’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

