Monday Munchies: Munchies in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From eccentric décor to unique menu items, Munchies in Watertown offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

This recently-opened restaurant offers all kinds of food, from philly cheesesteaks to burritos, and everything in-between.

Munchies owners Jennifer and Mark Harrington started chasing this dream last April.

“We did ‘Cookin’ on Kampeska,’ and we won a couple years ago the judge’s choice for pulled pork, and we really enjoyed serving people,” said Mark Harrington. “We got really good feedback.”

They decorated Munchies in the same way that they designed the menu—by choosing things that make them happy.

“We put up stuff that we like to see in our own home, like arcade signs, and we just pick out stuff that we like, put it up, and hope everyone else will go with the flow,” Mark said.

When it comes to a dream, the sky is the limit for Jennifer and Mark.

“Jennifer has a big dream of either building or finding a building we could have a roller skating rink in,” Mark said. “I think it’d go over well here in Watertown. It’d be really cool to give something to this community that’s fun.”

Munchies offers great experiences as well as great food.

