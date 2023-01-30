Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Monday Munchies: Munchies in Watertown

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From eccentric décor to unique menu items, Munchies in Watertown offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

This recently-opened restaurant offers all kinds of food, from philly cheesesteaks to burritos, and everything in-between.

Munchies owners Jennifer and Mark Harrington started chasing this dream last April.

“We did ‘Cookin’ on Kampeska,’ and we won a couple years ago the judge’s choice for pulled pork, and we really enjoyed serving people,” said Mark Harrington. “We got really good feedback.”

They decorated Munchies in the same way that they designed the menu—by choosing things that make them happy.

“We put up stuff that we like to see in our own home, like arcade signs, and we just pick out stuff that we like, put it up, and hope everyone else will go with the flow,” Mark said.

When it comes to a dream, the sky is the limit for Jennifer and Mark.

“Jennifer has a big dream of either building or finding a building we could have a roller skating rink in,” Mark said. “I think it’d go over well here in Watertown. It’d be really cool to give something to this community that’s fun.”

Munchies offers great experiences as well as great food.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a...
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with

Latest News

The Aberdeen Youth Development Center says most of their classes are full, and they receive at...
Governor Noem approves $12.5 million for child care startups and expansions
This week's Monday Munchies highlights Munchies in Watertown.
Watertown Munchies
The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old...
Missing Bemidji man last seen in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
Suspended South Dakota senator files lawsuit against Senate leader