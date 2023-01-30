Avera Medical Minute
More Dangerous Cold

Staying Quiet and Dry
Improvement Later in the Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!

We’ll see decreasing cloud cover through the day. It will stay cold all day Monday with highs only in the single digits. Thankfully, the wind will be pretty light today and we should see that switch to the southwest. That will help usher in some warmer air, eventually. We’ll get a little warmer on Tuesday with highs in the 20s along and west of the Missouri, and then get to the lower double digits nearly everywhere to the east.

It looks like the quiet and dry weather will continue through the rest of this week. Temperatures will warm up into the 30s for everyone by this weekend and stay there heading into early next week. Early next week, we may see some cooler air and some flurries roll through.

