Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
The American Kennel Club has released its top dog names of 2022.
Here are the most popular dog names of 2022

Latest News

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing Carnegie Hall choir
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing in Carnegie Hall choir
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing Carnegie Hall choir
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing Carnegie Hall choir
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal