Sioux Falls student chosen to sing in Carnegie Hall choir

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For one Lincoln High Senior, the opportunity of a lifetime awaits her.

Jo Kimball was selected out of 10,000 nominated performers to perform in a series at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Feb. 1. In the big city, Kimball will sing alto in a 100-person mixed-choir group.

“It’s really intimidating because I’m the only person I know that even auditioned for this choir, the only person in South Dakota, and it’s just a huge, huge choir. So it’s very intimidating but also really exciting,” said Kimball. “I’ve been in honor choirs before. I’ve done state, regional, but I feel like it’s nothing compared to this, you know. Like, usually I know people that are going into those choirs.”

Kimball is a voice in three local choirs and is able to balance her time well between them.

“That’s a mystery, but I guess I just try to chunk it out. I try to schedule my time based on what’s coming up next and if I have a performance coming up, like, how much I have to learn,” said Kimball.

Kimball’s hard work is paying off, and she remains humble as these great opportunities present themselves.

“I kind of feel like I don’t really belong, but I just have to trust, like, hey I was chosen for this and as crazy as it is, I worked really hard to get here so I just have to own it and go in confidently as hard as that is,” said Kimball.

