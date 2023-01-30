Startup Sioux Falls reaches capital campaign goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In June 2022, Startup Sioux Falls launched the campaign with the goal of raising $1.3 million to fund the organization’s relocation to Downtown Sioux Falls and the transformation of the historic Milwaukee Freight Depot building into a modern co-working space for area entrepreneurs.

Thanks to local donors, Startup Sioux Falls successfully completed its capital campaign with 100% of its cash goal and additional in-kind donations, according to the organization’s press release.

“As we prepare to realize our vision for a centrally located, accessible, and inclusive coworking space, we’re also dedicating each space that founders will work, dream, and learn in to honor the high-impact donors who made it possible,” said Brienne Maner, President of Startup Sioux Falls. “We’ve long known Sioux Falls as a uniquely supportive and collaborative community, which makes it an ideal launching pad for business and fertile ground for a vibrant entrepreneurial hub.”

For the campaign’s lead donor Matt Paulson, MarketBeat Founder/CEO and General Partner at Homegrown Capital, the move presented the perfect opportunity to invest in the transformation of the startup ecosystem.

“My hope is that Startup Sioux Falls’ new facility becomes the epicenter for entrepreneurship in Sioux Falls,” Paulson said. “Whenever someone wants to start a new business first, they will come to Startup Sioux Falls to learn what it takes to start a business, build their network, and get matched with successful business mentors.”

Paulson’s gift was announced in May 2022, and 21 additional donors made the remaining contributions ranging from $5,000–$250,000, with POET, Lloyd Companies, and First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard as lead donors.

POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuel, contributed to fostering the same spirit of ingenuity that shaped the Sioux Falls-based company into a global leader in sustainable bioproducts. POET’s contribution is dedicated to the coworking space.

“At POET, we’ve worked for 35 years to maintain a culture of innovation, tenacity, and servant leadership,” said Jeff Broin, POET Founder & CEO. “We’re proud to be leveraging the best and brightest minds of the Midwest to change the world from right here in Sioux Falls. I know firsthand the ups and downs that come with entrepreneurship, and I look forward to partnering with Startup Sioux Falls to cultivate the next generation of leaders.”

With an intimate knowledge of the challenges founders must overcome, Lloyd Companies sought to inspire early-stage founders with a space dedicated to invigorating their dreams. As a nod to its start as a sole property management company in 1972, the regional real estate powerhouse made a donation, dedicating the outdoor deck space to the dreams of founders.

“Lloyd Companies’ vision of ‘Improving the Quality of Life’ aligns with the services we provide and the organizations we support,” said Lloyd Companies Philanthropic Administrator Mary Lloyd-Huber. “We believe that we can make a difference in the communities we do business in by supporting great organizations such as Startup Sioux Falls. Everyone makes a difference, and we are excited to help entrepreneurs take the next step forward, making their dreams reality.”

First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, one of the strongest financial organizations in the nation, demonstrated its rich legacy of people-centered values with a donation to build out the coworking loft. The elevated space is designed to do the same for each coworking member who seeks clarity and collaboration in the space.

“Start-up businesses are a key element to our community’s future growth and economic success,” said First PREMIER Bank President Dave Rozenboom. “But those early days can be challenging for business owners. By sharing resources and networking with business mentors and other entrepreneurs, we believe the businesses that utilize the resources of Startup Sioux Falls increase their likelihood of long-term success.”

Set to open the newly renovated coworking space at 100 E. 6th Street on February 1, 2023, Startup Sioux Falls invites area founders to learn more and claim their membership at startupsiouxfalls.com.

“Startup Sioux Falls is supported by industry leaders, successful entrepreneurs, and visionaries who are investing in a renewed mission and vision of the organization,” Maner said. “Together, we have experienced tremendous change and growth, and our intention over the next decade is to scale our offerings to support the next generation of high-growth entrepreneurs and attract innovative industry to further diversify our city’s workforce and economy.”

The complete list of capital campaign contributors includes:

Lead Donors

Matt Paulson

POET

First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard

Lloyd Companies SDN Communications

Additional donors include:

American Bank & Trust

Burwell Enterprises, LLC

Central Bank

C&B Operations, LLC

C&B Material Handling, LLC

Eide Bailly

Falls Fintech

First Bank & Trust

First Dakota National Bank

Gene McGowan

HireClick

Interstate Office Products

Kurt Loudenback

Maximizing Excellence

ProForm Fabrication, LLC

Sidewalk Technologies

Weisser Distributing

