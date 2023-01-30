Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vehicle crashes into building on Hwy 75 in Sioux City

The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.
The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Major damage can be seen at a building on U.S. Highway 75 in Sioux City.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle crashed into the Pronto Express Cenex at 1800 US-75 a little before noon Monday.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a 19-year-old was driving an SUV into the parking lot, slid on the ice and drove right through the glass window. Police say nobody was injured.

The SUV took minimal damage while the damage to Pronto Express is estimated at over $5,000.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a...
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with

Latest News

South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
Suspended South Dakota senator files lawsuit against Senate leader
The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion begins at 3 p.m.
LIVE @ 3:00: Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion
Kimberlee Browne watches as metal is sheared off the top of a metal block at Lake Area...
From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists
Lake Area Technical College has experienced growth this semester.
Lake Area Technical College welcomes growing student body