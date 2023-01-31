Aberdeen woman wins grocery shopping spree

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Aberdeen woman bought a raffle ticket for a local fundraiser, but she never expected to win $1,000 worth of groceries from it.

Samantha Drobny was working her usual shift at Rohly’s Bar when Step Up Ministries stopped by to sell raffle tickets. Drobny said she’s never won a raffle, but she chose to enter anyway.

The grand prize was a $1,000 shopping spree at Ken’s SuperFair Foods.

”When I bought the ticket, I wasn’t expecting to win. I did remember that there was a $1,000 shopping spree on there. I have a family, so that’s exciting. We felt very privileged to win that,” said Drobny.

Drobny had just three minutes on Tuesday morning to collect as many groceries as she could. She did a little preparing for her big moment.

”We have come in a couple times ahead of that and have looked around and tried to figure out what we wanted to do. With talking to friends and family, everybody was like ‘Meat, meat, go for the meat!’ So, that’s kind of where we were going,” said Drobny.

Drobny got plenty of meat into her cart, as well as coffee and chocolate chips for baking. She ended up with $1,171 worth of groceries, and happily paid for the extra $171.

At a time when the items on grocery shelves are rising in price, Drobny says she’s shocked to have received an opportunity to shop for free.

”I don’t win very many things, so that very exciting. I’m pretty amazed. I’ve got to say thank you to StepUp Ministries for that, that is amazing,” said Drobny.

Ken’s split the bill for Drobny’s groceries with Step Up Ministries, which provides resources like clothing and shelter to local residents struggling with homelessness.

”With the raffle, we raised about $3,000. We were raising money primarily to help with some temporary emergency housing for homeless people in our community,” said Step Up Ministries Board Chair Alton Vilhauer.

In the last year, Step Up Ministries said they’ve helped around 30 members of the community, but they’re hoping to expand.

”We’re renting an apartment. We’re looking to rent another to get us through the cold-weather months this season, and hopefully, be able to establish a structure for next year,” said Vilhauer.

Step Up Ministries will continue fundraising for more temporary housing with a silent auction for handmade quilts at Ken’s. The auction will end Saturday at 10 a.m. The group will also be hosting a Valentine’s charity event on February 10th.

As for Drobny, she said she already had a plan for all her free food.

”We’ll freeze it, and we’re having steak for supper tonight,” said Drobny.

