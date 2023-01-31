Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: Living life pain-free after hip replacement surgery

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jarrod Otta shared his story of how he got his active life back after going through hip-replacement surgery.

“I was golfing in early June with some friends walking, and I felt like I tore a muscle or pulled a muscle in my hip,” said Otta.

A cortisone shot did not help the pain subside.

“The pain came back so harsh after only 2 1/2 days of the cortisone shot. I knew I couldn’t live with this. Came back to see Dr. Bechtold, and he did an x-ray and confirmed that the only thing left to do was have a hip replacement,” said Otta.

An active lifestyle can cause erosion, so even at 55 years old, Otta had to undergo surgery for his injury.

“There really is a large spectrum of reasons, but often it really is wear and tear damage over time,” said Dr. Bechtold.

The surgery was a success.

“I was in much less pain the three or four days after surgery than I was prior to my hip replacement. It was a miracle,” said Otta.

Otta can now return to his active lifestyle without pain.

“I’m really looking forward to this spring being able to have all of us out and being able to walk without pain,” said Otta.

Dr. Bechtold advises others experiencing the same type of pain to just schedule a check-up.

Otta’s advice to others in the same situation is, “Don’t be afraid of the surgery, the Avera team, with Dr. Bechtold and his whole crew, they were amazing.”

