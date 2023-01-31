Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Medical Minute: Recognizing atrial fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Fibrillation
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our hearts can pump about 2 thousand gallons worth of blood a day to carry out crucial functions. A disruption in that flow, or atrial fibrillation, can be frightening and a major detriment to our overall health. It is also one of the most commonly seen rhythm abnormalities in any doctor’s office. About 10 million Americans are diagnosed with it and nearly half a million will see a doctor this year because of the ailment. Dr. Mohama, an Electrophysiologist with The North Central Heart Institute, describes atrial fibrillation as an irregular, chaotic rhythm, that drives the heart into an irregularity and does pose serious consequences.

“If left untreated, it can cause a stroke, or it can even lead to a significant heart failure,” Dr. Mohama said. Some of the risk factors that come with atrial fibrillation include:

-High blood pressure

-Hyperthyroid state

-Sleep apnea

-Snoring

-Excessive alcohol consumption

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a...
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Living life pain-free after hip replacement surgery
Avera Medical Minute: Living life pain-free after hip replacement surgery
Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Avera Medical Minute: How to overcome Seasonal Affective Disorder
Avera program helps young athletes "Accelerate” their sports training
Avera program helps young athletes “Accelerate” their sports training
Avera Medical Minute: Identifying and preventing gynecologic cancer
Avera Medical Minute: Identifying and preventing gynecologic cancer