Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey says

Parents are worried about their children's mental health, according to a survey.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A new survey finds that parents are concerned about their children’s mental health.

According to the Pew Research Center, 40% of parents surveyed are “extremely” or “very worried” that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, followed by bullying which worries 35% of parents.

Experts say parents can watch for signs of anxiety and depression, like decreased interest in things, poor self-esteem and changes in mood, eating or sleep.

Other top concerns from the survey included kidnapping, dangers of drugs and alcohol, teen pregnancy and getting into trouble with the police.

Pew also found some parents were struggling with burnout.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said being a parent is somewhat harder than expected, 41% say it is tiring and 29% say it is stressful all or most of the time.

