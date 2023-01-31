Coral Mason making her own name at Viborg-Hurley

HURLEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coral Mason can do just about anything on a basketball court.

“I can just play anywhere on the court where a coach wants to put me and I’m a hard worker and I’m always there to push myself and challenge myself.” Mason says.

She had plenty of challenges from three older brothers growing up.

“A lot of pushing around and playing sports with the boys and not with girls. So I think it helped me with other sports being able to push around people.” Coral says.

The last of whom, Chase, was perhaps the greatest athlete in Viborg-Hurley history and is currently a quarterback at South Dakota State.

“You know I think she wants that pressure. She’s seen all the hard work that he’s put in and look at where he’s come. So she wants that to so she probably even works harder.” Viborg-Hurley Head Coach & Coral’s Mom Molly Mason says.

Perhaps the head coach being her mother adds a bit of pressure too.

“I kind of didn’t want to (coach). I want to be a mom out there in the stands and cheer her on and support her at times. But then I get the other side too. I get to coach her and guide her and mentor her.” Molly says.

Or maybe relieves it depending on who you talk to.

“I can’t imagine her sitting in the stands and watching. I don’t think she could handle that! Yeah we go together good. We can talk to each other about basketball and we don’t argue very much but it happens here and there!” Coral says.

Either way Coral has met and responded to any challenges, scoring more than 1,000 points in her career and helping lead the Cougars to their first state title last year.

“I feel like there is presure but also I like live in his (Chase’s) shadow. At the end of the state tournament I feel like I kind of made a title for myself.” Coral says.

