Federal judge denies Frye-Mueller motion; AG Jackley to represent Senate at trial

PIERRE, SD (Dakota News Now) - A federal judge on Tuesday denied a motion from a suspended South Dakota Senator who’s fighting allegations of workplace harassment of a legislative staffer.

Judge Roberto Lange ruled that the lawsuit filed by Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) against Senate Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) is “presumably meant to be a temporary restraining order.”

Frye-Mueller filed the lawsuit Monday against Schoenbeck after Senate leaders pushed through a vote last week to suspend the Senate rules, then suspend Frye-Mueller, strip her voting privileges, and form a committee to investigate her conduct.

The incident at the center of the situation is a conversation between Frye-Mueller and a Legislative Research Council staffer about childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding.

The judge ruled that Frye-Mueller failed to satisfy the requirements for a temporary restraining order because there was no effort to give notice to Schoenbeck, adding that Schoenbeck’s whereabouts are well-known this time of year.

The judge called for both sides to appear for an evidentiary hearing on Feb. 7 or Feb. 10.

The ruling comes the same day that the state Senate voted 31-1 to have South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley represent the Senate in the lawsuit. Frye-Mueller is being represented by Sioux Falls attorney and former House Speaker Steve Haugaard.

“This saves the taxpayer money,” said Senate Majority Leader Crabtree (R-Madison). “If we don’t do this, the LRC will hire outside council and that would cost us more money.”

Frye-Mueller continues to maintain support in the Senate, but not enough to resume her duties. On Tuesday, Sen. Tom Pischke called for a vote to reinstate his seatmate. The motion failed by a 22-11 vote.

“We need to know about and intervene when problems arise, especially alleged harassment,” said Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner). “We have a duty to keep staff safe and able to function in their role.”

The Select Senate Committee on Discipline and Expulsion is set to hear from the staffer during its meeting on Tuesday.

Sen. David Wheeler (R-Huron), who is chairing the committee spoke before Tuesday’s vote, saying, “We are moving as quickly as we can to provide due process and protection of the employee.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.