Feels like -20° to -30° in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect again this morning around most of the region. Feels-like temperatures could drop to around -20° to -30° this morning.

We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today, but it’s going to be cold. It won’t be as cold as yesterday, though. Highs will range from the low teens in the east to the mid 20s out west. The wind will stay light, but it doesn’t take much wind to make it feel like it is below zero. Tonight won’t be as cold, but we’ll still drop below zero for lows.

Temperatures will slowly warm up through the rest of the week. By the end of the week, we should be in the teens and 20s for highs. We’ll see a nice warm up come our way this weekend! Highs will jump into the 30s this weekend before we cool down a little bit early next week.

