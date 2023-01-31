KWAT News: Watertown authorities discuss closing elementary school

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KWAT News, the Watertown School District held the first of two “community listening sessions” as they explore the idea of potentially closing one of its five elementary schools.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielsen says declining enrollment is driving this discussion as the school is only being used at two-thirds of its capacity. But Danielsen says the issues go beyond capacity.

“There’s starting to become some disparities in certain things like special ed population, our frame reduce launch numbers and even a growing number of ESL students,” said Danielsen. “But yes, to start with, it was talked a little bit about because our enrollment has gone down.

A second listening session will be held next week, on Feb. 8. Danielsen explains what will happen after that...

“We’d rather know kind of more solidified what the plan’s going to be before we really dig in and give some of those, you know, answers that people are seeking,” said Danielsen.

If an elementary school is closed, Danielsen says it’s hoped the building could be re-purposed in some way...

“We would want to maintain it to the point that it’s accessible if we need it, but it wouldn’t have that regular, lived-in maintenance, I would say,” said Danielsen.

Danielsen hopes to have a recommendation for the school board to consider at their May meeting. If an elementary school is closed, it will not happen until the 2024-25 school year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.