Sioux Falls officials ask for community input on transforming Riverline District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a recent purchase agreement in the Riverline District, authorities are looking for input from the community on how to transform the space.

Community leaders announced that purchase agreements have been secured on two key parcels of land in order to study the future of the next major development in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Riverline District, located at the southwest corner of 10th and Cliff Avenue, currently is home to Drake Springs, the future Sioux Falls Skatepark, and Nelson Park. The enhanced district would include the current Department of Social Services campus and the land formerly known as Stadium Court.

“The assembly of this land is a tremendous first step for our community as we look toward the next big, bold vision for our downtown,” said Lynne Keller-Forbes, Friends of the Riverline District Co-Chair. “Successfully securing purchase agreements for this size of a district in our downtown will allow us to begin dreaming big on what we can do for future generations.”

A committee, known as Friends of the Riverline District, has been formed to study the opportunities available at the site. The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is serving as the holder of the land during this interim period while community input, studies, and discussions take place. Multiple community partners have contributed financially to this effort thus far. Those partners include Forward Sioux Falls, Downtown Sioux Falls, Experience Sioux Falls, Dakota BUSINESS Finance, and South Eastern Development Foundation.

“This is a time for our community to think big,” said Natalie Eisenberg, Friends of the Riverline District Co-Chair. “This land, in conjunction with the adjacent railyard land and the future reconstructed viaduct, has tremendous potential to continue the incredible transformation we are seeing in our downtown.”

Over the coming months, the Friends of the Riverline District will be looking at potential opportunities for the land and will be relying on the community for feedback and ideas. Residents are encouraged to visit www.riverlinedistrict.com to get more information, see a full list of FAQs on the Riverline District initiative, and get involved in the visioning process by submitting ideas for the properties.

Members of the Friends of the Riverline District include:

• Alex Jensen, Sioux Falls City Council

• Arin Gonseth, MarketBeat

• Bob Mundt, Sioux Falls Development Foundation

• Bob Sutton, Avera Health

• Brendan Reilly, Davenport Evans

• Brian Skrovig, CO-OP Architecture

• Cale Feller, Avera Health

• Chris Thorkelson, Lloyd Companies

• Curt Soehl, Sioux Falls City Council

• Cynthia Mickelson, Sioux Falls School Board

• Dan Statema, First Dakota Bank / Loft Advisors

• Erica Mullaly, Cresten Capital

• Erin Fujimoto, Tommy John

• Jeff Griffin, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

• Jesse Smith, Sanford Health

• Joe Batcheller, Downtown Sioux Falls

• Jordan Hartshorn, Hart 2 Hart Inc.

• Julie Ward, Avera Health

• Keith Severson, retired / Eide Bailly

• Kevin Tupy, Cresten Capital

• Leo Diaz, Atlas Academy

• Lynne Keller Forbes, Southeastern Council of Governments & Dakota Business Finance

• Matt Paulson, MarketBeat

• Max Sandlin, Mercury Public Affairs

• Micah Aberson, Mammoth Sports

• Mike Begeman, retired / Sanford Health

• Mike Gray, Sioux Falls Development Foundation

• Mike Lynch, Forward Sioux Falls

• Miles Beacom, Premier Bankcard

• Mayor Paul TenHaken, City of Sioux Falls

• Randy Knecht, Journey Companies

• Reggie Kuipers, Bender Commercial Real Estate

• Rhonda Lockwood, Lockwood Law

• Teri Schmidt, Experience Sioux Falls

• Thomas Lee, Sioux Falls Sports Authority

• Tom Bosch, Avera Health

• Tom Hurlbert, CO-OP Architecture

• Tony Nour, First Premier Bank

• Tyler Blake, Wake by Tyler Blake

• Vince Jones, Woods Fuller

