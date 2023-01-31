Avera Medical Minute
LIVE @ 5: SD Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion

The South Dakota State Senate, 2022.
The South Dakota State Senate, 2022.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion is holding its first hearing Tuesday night.

The committee is scheduled to hear from the female Legislative Research Council staffer who filed a complaint against Sen. Frye-Mueller.

Listen live using the link below:

Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion

