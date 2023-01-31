LIVE @ 5: SD Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion is holding its first hearing Tuesday night.
The committee is scheduled to hear from the female Legislative Research Council staffer who filed a complaint against Sen. Frye-Mueller.
