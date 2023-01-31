Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles soar past Coyote men

USD wraps up three game road trip with 103-53 defeat
Coyotes fall on the road 103-53
By Zach Borg and Evan Maldonado
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota ended a tough, three-game road trip with a 103-53 loss to Oral Roberts in Tulsa Monday night.

It was the 20th all-time meeting between the two schools. With the win, Oral Roberts stays undefeated in conference play and undefeated at home with a 20-4 record. South Dakota falls to 10-13 (5-6 Summit) on the season.

After shooting 55.8 percent from the field Saturday night, the Coyotes were held to 32.1 percent from the floor and 24.1 percent from three. Mason Archambault led the team with 11 points on the night. It was the third straight game in double-figures for Archambault. He has scored 10 or more points in five of the last six games now. It was also his fifth straight game with a steal. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 10 points including two three-pointers. A.J. Plitzuweit had seven points while Damani Hayes had five points a team-high six rebounds.

It was a rather different night on the other side of the court as Oral Roberts had an effective night on offense. Max Abmas scored a game-high 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 7-of-12 from three. Issac McBride added 20 points while Kareem Thompson dropped a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Connor Vanover rounded out the double-digit scoring for ORU with 10 points and had four blocks. As a team, the Golden Eagles shot 55.2 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from the three-point line.

Oral Roberts opened the game on a 7-0 run, but South Dakota managed to trim the lead down to four before the first media timeout of the first half. A quick 9-0 run by ORU out of the break pushed the lead to double digits where it stayed for the rest of the game. Every time the Coyotes would score, Oral Roberts would go on a long, sustained run that continued to put the game out of reach. In the end, the Golden Eagles took tonight’s game by 50 – their largest margin of victory this season.

The Coyotes return home for two games this weekend inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Next up is North Dakota State on Thursday night at 7 p.m. North Dakota comes to town on Saturday for USD’s Native American Heritage Day. That game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather...
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a...
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

Latest News

Viborg-Hurley's Coral Mason is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Coral Mason making her own name at Viborg-Hurley
Sioux Falls Christian defeats Parkson in girls basketball
Sioux Falls Christian charges past Parkston for ninth straight win
Jackrabbit women wear throwback uniforms during win over Western Illinois
Jackrabbit women overcome slow start to win 11th straight
Mikey Daniel taking analyst role for Matt Rhule and Cornhusker football