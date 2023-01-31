Police: Suspect attempts to rob Sioux Falls bank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect attempted to rob a local bank.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 5 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a suspect walked into a bank and told the clerk that he wanted cash. The clerk was able to step away and sound an alarm. The suspect then left without any cash.

Police are waiting on surveillance footage as they continue investigating the incident. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

