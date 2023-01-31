SFPD: Suspect takes cash from local gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect robbed a central Sioux Falls gas station, indicating he had a weapon.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 7 a.m., a man did not show a weapon but indicated he had something dangerous and asked for money at a gas station. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.

Officers have not made any arrests at this point and are currently working with surveillance footage to identify the suspect.

